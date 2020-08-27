Watertown man sentence to prison for child sexual assault

According complaint in the first case, a 16-year-old girl reported the assault to Watertown Police. The girl told police that on the night of the incident, the two girls were sleeping on the floor in a finished basement area in a family member’s home. Lord, who was also staying at the home, returned from a night out and began touching her. She said she left the area to sleep in a different area of the house. The other girl, who was 9 at the time, remained sleeping in the room. The girl said a while later, the other girl also came up stairs and said that Lord had inappropriately touched her as well.