Watertown man sentence to prison for child sexual assault

JUNEAU – A 40-year-old Watertown man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for sexually assaulting two girls five years ago.
Nathan Lord was found guilty of first degree sexual assault in June. Lord appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Brian Pfitzinger on Thursday who also gave Lord 10 years of an extended sentence.
Lord must maintain absolute sobriety. He shall not have contact with anyone under the age of 18 or the victims. He must register as a sex offender and undergo an AODA assessment.
“The defendant engaged in predatory sexual behavior,” Dodge County Assistant District Attorney James Sempf said at sentencing according to the press release. “A significant prison sentence is necessary in this case in order to protect others from the defendant.”
According to the criminal complaint, Lord had sexually assaulted three girls, the youngest being nine.
According complaint in the first case, a 16-year-old girl reported the assault to Watertown Police. The girl told police that on the night of the incident, the two girls were sleeping on the floor in a finished basement area in a family member’s home. Lord, who was also staying at the home, returned from a night out and began touching her. She said she left the area to sleep in a different area of the house. The other girl, who was 9 at the time, remained sleeping in the room. The girl said a while later, the other girl also came up stairs and said that Lord had inappropriately touched her as well.
On a different time, a 14-year-old girl, who was 11 when the assault happened, said an assault occurred at the same house where the other two girls were assaulted.
