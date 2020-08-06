Watertown man sentenced to prison for child pornography

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JUNEAU – A 40-year-old Watertown man was sentenced to spend three years in prison for possession of child pornography.

Benjamin Plummer was found guilty of three counts of child pornography in April. Plummer appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Brian Pfitzinger on Wednesday. In addition to the prison time, Plummer must serve three years of an extended sentence.

According to criminal complaint, a Department of Criminal Investigations special agent began investigating Plummer after the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children received a report on its cyber tip line. Watertown Police began investigating the complaint in the fall of 2019 and got a search warrant for the residence connected to the IP address used in the complaint.

Plummer was spoken to on Oct. 24 about the search warrant and told that the purpose was to locate child pornography. According to the criminal complaint, Plummer pointed to a laptop computer and his cell phone was taken. In addition, Plummer handed over another laptop and two thumb drives and a memory card.

Plummer told police he was addicted to pornography and described viewing child pornography as “going down the rabbit hole.” He said he started with adult pornography sites that led him to the child pornography sites.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.