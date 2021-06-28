Watertown man sentenced to prison for firing gun in neighborhood

JUNEAU – A 29-year-old Watertown man was sentenced to prison on Monday for shooting a gun in a residential area after a fight on Instagram.

Paris Selvie was found guilty in April of a felony charges of possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and second degree recklessly endangering safety.

Selvie appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Martin De Vries on Monday and was sentenced to three and a half years in prison and three years of extended supervision.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This criminally reckless conduct will not be tolerated in our community,” Dodge County Assistant District Attorney Margaret Kunish said during sentencing, according to a press release from the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office.

According to the criminal complaint, Watertown police investigated a report of someone shooting a gun on Howard Street Oct. 11 at 3:40 p.m. Selvie left the area and went to his residence where Watertown Police met him. Selvie told police that he had been at home for most of the day and left once on an errand. He said he hadn’t seen the person who was shot at in a long time.