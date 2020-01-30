Watertown man to spend time in jail for striking bicyclist while under the influence

JUNEAU – A 24-year-old Watertown man was sentenced on Thursday three months in jail after a summer accident in Watertown that left a bicyclist injured.
Jacob Lynch entered a no contest plea to a felony count of hit and run from a crash involving injury and misdemeanor charge of causing injury while driving under the influence.
Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Steven Bauer accepted his plea and found Lynch guilty. Lynch was sentenced in 90 days in jail. In addition, he must pay fines and court fees. He must undergo an AODA assessment. His driver’s license is revoked for 12 months, and he must have an ignition interlock device on any vehicle he owns or operates for three months.
According to the criminal complaint, Watertown police were dispatched to the area of North Fourth and East Green streets at 9:15 p.m. July 9. The 911 caller said a man on a bicycle had been struck by a vehicle. Police found the man lying in the street in the southbound lane of North Fourth Street in a large pool of blood with a wound to his head. The man tried to get up but the officer told him to stop moving.
The bicycle was totaled.
The bicyclist was a 58-year-old Watertown man who had gone to buy milk and was headed back to his home. The man was transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center by EMS.
According to the criminal complaint, the witness said he saw a four-door SUV strike the bicyclist and it never slowed down before leaving the scene. A tip from an area bar identified Lynch as the driver of the vehicle that struck the bicyclist.
Lynch was located at another bar. According to the criminal complaint, Lynch said he thought he struck a trash can. Lynch’s preliminary breathalyzer test resulted in a reading of 0.172, more than twice the legal limit to drive in Wisconsin.
