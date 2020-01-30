Watertown man to spend time in jail for striking bicyclist while under the influence

JUNEAU – A 24-year-old Watertown man was sentenced on Thursday three months in jail after a summer accident in Watertown that left a bicyclist injured.

Jacob Lynch entered a no contest plea to a felony count of hit and run from a crash involving injury and misdemeanor charge of causing injury while driving under the influence.

Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Steven Bauer accepted his plea and found Lynch guilty. Lynch was sentenced in 90 days in jail. In addition, he must pay fines and court fees. He must undergo an AODA assessment. His driver’s license is revoked for 12 months, and he must have an ignition interlock device on any vehicle he owns or operates for three months.

According to the criminal complaint, Watertown police were dispatched to the area of North Fourth and East Green streets at 9:15 p.m. July 9. The 911 caller said a man on a bicycle had been struck by a vehicle. Police found the man lying in the street in the southbound lane of North Fourth Street in a large pool of blood with a wound to his head. The man tried to get up but the officer told him to stop moving.

The bicycle was totaled.