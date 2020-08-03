Watertown nurse guilty of theft after stealing drugs from nursing home

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JUNEAU — A former nurse was found guilty of reduced charges on Monday after taking narcotic drugs that were meant to go to residents in a Watertown nursing home.

Melanie J. Hunter, 39, Watertown, was originally charged with a felony count of intentionally abusing residents-causing bodily harm. Hunter entered into a plea agreement and entered no contest pleas to three misdemeanor counts of theft of movable property.

Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Brian Pfitzinger accepted Hunter’s pleas and found her guilty. Pfitzinger withheld sentencing and placed Hunter on probation for 24 months. As conditions of her probation, Hunter must maintain absolute sobriety. She may not have contact with the victim or facility except a letter she will write to apologize that will be forwarded by her probation officer. She must participate in treatment if suggested to her. In addition, she must serve 60 days in jail.

According to the criminal complaint, Hunter was employed at the Watertown nursing home when the owner became suspicious that Hunter was taking narcotic prescription drugs from the health center while she worked.