JUNEAU — A registered nurse pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges of allegedly taking narcotic drugs that were meant to go to residents in a Watertown nursing home.
Melanie J. Hunter, 39, Watertown, is charged with intentionally abusing residents-causing bodily harm. She could face up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine if convicted of the charge.
Hunter appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Brian Pfitzinger, who scheduled a telephone scheduling conference Nov. 6.
You have free articles remaining.
According to the criminal complaint, Hunter was employed at the Watertown nursing home when the owner became suspicious that Hunter was taking narcotic prescription drugs from the health center while she worked. A registered nurse became suspicious while working with Hunter.
Watertown Police were called March 17 about the suspicions after Hunter was found in the medication room with hydromorphone, a Schedule II narcotic. The medicine was prescribed to a resident who said that she never asked for the narcotic. According to the criminal complaint, Hunter had indicated in paperwork that she had given the medication to the resident.
In addition, residents told authorities that Hunter had at times given them the wrong pill when they did ask for their prescription medicine. According to the criminal complaint, Hunter had told staff at the nursing home that she had stolen one to two pills a night from residents or about 10 pills per week for about seven months. She allegedly admitted to using Claritin to replace the Oxycodone pills.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)