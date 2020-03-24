Watertown nurse to enter plea on charges of taking drugs from residents

JUNEAU — A nurse accused of taking narcotic drugs that were meant to go to residents in a Watertown nursing home has been scheduled for a plea and sentencing hearing.

Melanie J. Hunter, 39, Watertown, is charged with intentionally abusing residents-causing bodily harm. She could face up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine if convicted of the charge.

Hunter was a registered nurse, but her license expired Feb. 29.

According to the criminal complaint, Hunter was employed at the Watertown nursing home when the owner became suspicious that Hunter was taking narcotic prescription drugs from the health center while she worked. A registered nurse became suspicious while working with Hunter.

Watertown Police were called March 17, 2019, about the suspicions after Hunter was found in the medication room with hydromorphone, a Schedule II narcotic. The medicine was prescribed to a resident who said that she never asked for the narcotic. According to the criminal complaint, Hunter had indicated in paperwork that she had given the medication to the resident.