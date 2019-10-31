JUNEAU — A 17-year-old Watertown boy appeared Wednesday in Dodge County Court charged with repeated sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl.
Brandon Peters could face up to 40 years in prison and a $100,000 fine if convicted of the charge. He appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim who placed him on a $20,000 signature bond. As conditions of his bond, he may not have any direct or indirect contact or communication with the victim. He shall not go on the premises of any Watertown public school property or events. He may not have sexual contact with anyone under the age of 18.
According to the criminal complaint, the 13-year-old girl contacted Watertown Police on Oct. 24 and said she was sexually assaulted by Peters multiple times over the past few months.
The girl said they stopped talking briefly in September, but began talking again in the beginning of October when he came over to her house. She said they ended things Oct. 24 after there was a girl at his house.
According to the criminal complaint, the girl said that she had sexual intercourse about 10 times since July and that it was not consensual. The girl said she saw Peters had a firearm on FaceTime video and was fearful of him.
Peters initially denied sexual contact with the girl, but admitted to having contact in the girl’s room after police mentioned DNA evidence. He told police he thought the girl was 15, but he later admitted he knew she was 13 or 14.
Peters allowed the police to download data from his cellphone to find chats between the two.
Peters has a preliminary hearing scheduled Dec. 12.
