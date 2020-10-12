Watertown teen faces felony charges for possession of child pornography

JUNEAU – An 18-year-old Watertown man made his initial appearance in court on Monday charged with using a Samsung tablet to access child pornography.

Mitchell Roeglin is charged with seven felony counts of possession of child pornography by a person under the age of 18. Roeglin was 17 when police spoke to him.

Roeglin appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim Roeglin and was placed on a $1,000 signature bond. He may not have any direct or indirect contact or communication with the victim. He may not have unsupervised contact or communication with minors. He may not use the internet except through the school computer system.

According to the criminal complaint, a search warrant was executed on Roeglin’s home in November after Dodge County Law Enforcement received a cyber-tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in July of 2019. The report identified images suspected to be child pornography that were from a Universal Resource Locator that led them back to Roeglin.