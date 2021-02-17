 Skip to main content
Watertown woman placed on probation for drug theft
Watertown woman placed on probation for drug theft

JUNEAU — A 60-year-old Watertown woman was placed on probation for two years after pleading no contest plea to taking narcotic drugs meant for a resident she was caring for at a local facility.

Mary Jo Olejniczak appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Sciascia who found her guilty of three counts of theft.

Sentencing was withheld, and she was placed on probation for two years. As conditions of her probation, Olejniczak must undergo a mental health or drog and alcohol assessment. She may not work or volunteer in a hospital, nursing home, assisted living facility, memory care facility or in-home health care. She is allowed to volunteer for Meals for Wheels.

Olejniczak was a residential aide at Heritage Homes, 700R Welsh Road, Watertown, in 2019. The director of nursing for the facility contacted law enforcement in September to report Olejniczak admitted that she had taken the medication.

According to the criminal complaint, another residential aide noticed a package containing hydrocodone-acetaminophen was tampered with and had different pills in the packaging. Olejniczak was brought up to law enforcement because she insisted on giving out medication although another staff member had that listed in her job responsibility.

Olejniczak was asked by staff at the facility in October if she had taken the medication and she admitted to taking a pill. Her employment was terminated and law enforcement was contacted. According to the criminal complaint, Dodge County Sheriff deputies spoke to her and Olejniczak admitted to taking one pill and said she was having issues with anxiety.

According to the criminal complaint, law enforcement examined the medication and noted that when Olejniczak had worked with her on several occasions she had signed out two pills instead of one. In total there were 54 incidences where Olejniczak had taken out additional pills.

