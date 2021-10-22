Waunakee man arrested for 5th OWI

A motorist took a wide turn and drove into the shoulder leading to a traffic stop and an arrest for fifth offense of driving while intoxicated.

Andrew J. Wallin, 35, Waunakee, is charged in Columbia County with operating while intoxicated (5th or 6th) and operating with prohibited alcohol content (5th or 6th), both are class G felony charges. Both counts also come with the modifier penalty of operating while under the influence – 5th offense.

The criminal complaint in this case was filed in October, three months after the initial traffic stop.

According to the criminal complaint, a Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputy saw a vehicle on County Road V in the town of Dekorra. The complaint does not give any details on the traffic stop besides Wallin confirmed his identity with a driver’s license.

Within three hours of operating the vehicle a blood alcohol concentration of Wallin was 0.165%, double the legal limit of 0.08%.

Online records show Walin was convicted of OWI in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013 for offenses in 2010 and 2011.

If convicted Wallin could have his driver’s license revoked permanently. He is scheduled to appear in Columbia County Courthouse in front of Judge Andrea Von Hoff for his initial appearance on Nov. 10.

