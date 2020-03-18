Waupun Correctional inmate accused of hitting correctional officer in the face multiple times

JUNEAU – A 31-year-old Waupun Correctional Inmate could face additional time in prison after he was charged Wednesday with striking a correctional officer in the face between 20 and 30 times last summer.
Timmy Lansing Johnson could face up to six additional years in prison if he is convicted of the felony charge of battery by prisoner repeater.
Johnson was convicted in a Grant County case of reckless homicide in 2015.
According to the criminal complaint, Johnson approached a staff member to receive his medication on June 8. However when he received the medication, he pushed the pill to his upper lip. Johnson was told to go to his cell and that he’d be receiving a conduct report for misuse of medication.
A short while later, the staff member was confronted by Johnson. According to the criminal complaint, Johnson asked about his punishment. The correctional officer asked Johnson to move so the staff member could continue to pass meds and that he would speak him after the med line was finished.
Johnson refused to listen to the staff and the staff member tried to go back to speak to the Johnson about his punishment. The correctional officer attempted to go in the sergeant’s cage, but Johnson followed him. According to the criminal complaint, Johnson began punching the correctional officer in the back of his head and facial area about 20 to 30 times.
Pepper spray was used to stop the attack.
The correctional officer was transported to Waupun Memorial Hospital for injuries he received during the incident.
Johnson is scheduled for his initial appearance on July 7.
Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.