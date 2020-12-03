Waupun Correctional inmate appears in court on assault charges

JUNEAU – An inmate at Waupun Correctional Institution appeared by video in a Dodge County courtroom Thursday, charged with assaulting a female correctional officer last spring.

Britt Evans Jr., 45, faces two felony counts of second degree sexual assault use of force and battery by a prisoner. He could face up to 46 additional years in prison if found guilty both charges. He is in prison for robbery and theft and currently scheduled for release in 2038.

Evans appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim. Evans was placed on a $1,000 signature bond. He may not have violent or abusive contact with anyone.

According to the criminal complaint, Evans grabbed the left breast of a correctional officer while he was in a cell in the restricted housing unit at Waupun Correctional Institution on April 26 at 7 a.m. The incident was captured by DOC surveillance video.

The correctional officer was attempting to check Evans blood sugar at the time of the attack, according to the criminal complaint.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled on Dec. 17.

