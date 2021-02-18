Waupun Correctional Inmate charged with possession of drug behind the walls

JUNEAU – An inmate in Waupun Correctional Institution made his initial appearance in court Thursday, charged with being in possession of a drug that is used to combat opioid dependence.

Dejon Williams is charged with a felony count of a possession of illegal article by an inmate. He could face up to an additional 3 ½ years in prison if convicted of the charge.

Williams appeared via video in the courtroom of Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim. Seim placed Williams on a $1,000 signature bond with conditions that he may not use, possess or control any controlled substance or paraphernalia nor be in the presence of anyone else who does.

According to the criminal complaint, Williams was found in possession of suboxone during a strip search that was conducted on May 21.

Williams is serving time on a 2016 Milwaukee case after being found guilty of charges of taking a vehicle and fleeing. He is currently tentatively scheduled to be released in 2022.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled on March 23.