Waupun Correctional inmate proceeds towards trial for assault charges

JUNEAU – The case against an inmate at Waupun Correctional Institution, charged with assaulting a female correctional officer last spring, moved a step closer to trial when the defense gave a not guilty plea Wednesday.

Britt Evans Jr., 45, faces two felony counts of second degree sexual assault use of force and battery by a prisoner. He could face up to 46 additional years in prison if found guilty both charges. He is in prison for robbery and theft and scheduled for release in 2038.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to the criminal complaint, Evans grabbed the left breast of a correctional officer while he was in a cell in the restricted housing unit at Waupun Correctional Institution on April 26 at 7 a.m. The incident was captured by DOC surveillance video.

The correctional officer was attempting to check Evans blood sugar at the time of the attack, according to the criminal complaint.

A telephone scheduling conference is scheduled for March 30.