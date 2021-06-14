Waupun homicide suspect’s trial postponed again

FOND DU LAC — The trial dates for a Waupun man accused in the death of his grandmother was postponed for the second time and is now scheduled in January.
Gregory Spittel, 32, faces felony charges of first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless injury, first-degree reckless endangering safety, two counts of aggravated battery, false imprisonment, intimidating witnesses and battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer.
He faces misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct, resisting or obstructing an officer, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. If found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide, he faces a mandatory life sentence.
According to the criminal complaint, officers responded at 8:54 a.m., Aug. 24, 2019, to an ambulance call to 130 Brandon St. Spittel’s 75-year-old grandmother, Carol Foreman, from Mayville, was found unconscious in the basement, as was a belligerent Spittel, police said. Foreman had suffered a head injury and was transported to Waupun Memorial Hospital before being transported by medical helicopter to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah, where she died four days later.
The front door was open when police arrived and a small phone and tan purse were seen in the doorway. Officers also saw broken glass on the floor and upturned furniture. They heard screaming coming from the back of the residence.
A neighbor, who had called 911, told police the victim was in the basement. Police said Spittel was seen at the bottom of the staircase wearing only his underwear, and they noted a smell of alcohol coming from him. According to the criminal complaint, Spittel picked up a plastic bottle of whiskey and began taking swigs from it.
According to the criminal complaint, Spittel became more agitated and threw a couch cushion at an officer. He also clenched his fists and threw the whiskey bottle at the officer. He was stopped after the officer used an electronic control device to subdue him.
Spittel’s trial had been scheduled to start June 28. The trial is now scheduled for Jan. 10 to 14.
The trial had previously been scheduled for two week in September 2020.
Spittel is currently being held on a $1 million cash bond.