Waupun homicide suspect’s trial postponed again

A neighbor, who had called 911, told police the victim was in the basement. Police said Spittel was seen at the bottom of the staircase wearing only his underwear, and they noted a smell of alcohol coming from him. According to the criminal complaint, Spittel picked up a plastic bottle of whiskey and began taking swigs from it.

According to the criminal complaint, Spittel became more agitated and threw a couch cushion at an officer. He also clenched his fists and threw the whiskey bottle at the officer. He was stopped after the officer used an electronic control device to subdue him.

Spittel’s trial had been scheduled to start June 28. The trial is now scheduled for Jan. 10 to 14.

According to the criminal complaint, officers responded at 8:54 a.m., Aug. 24, 2019, to an ambulance call to 130 Brandon St. Spittel’s 75-year-old grandmother, Carol Foreman, from Mayville, was found unconscious in the basement, as was a belligerent Spittel, police said. Foreman had suffered a head injury and was transported to Waupun Memorial Hospital before being transported by medical helicopter to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah, where she died four days later.