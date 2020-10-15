Waupun inmate appears in court on escape charges

JUNEAU – A Waupun inmate made his initial appearance in court Thursday after allegedly attempting to escape in a prison van while on assignment.

Joshua Bonin, 35, is serving a 12-year prison sentence at Racine Correctional Institution with an extended sentence of 11 years. He could face up to six years in prison and $10,000 in fines if convicted of the charge.

His current mandatory release date is Nov 30, 2025 and his maximum release date is Dec. 2, 2039.

Bonin appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Commissioner Steven Seim and was placed on a $1,000 signature bond.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to the criminal complaint, on May 23, Bonin left the prison in a Department of Corrections van with an assignment to go to the Taycheedah Correctional Institution in Fond du Lac from the John C. Burke Correctional Center, where he had been assigned at the time. The complaint states he parked at a Walmart in Fond du Lac on the way and fled on foot.

The van was located in the parking lot, locked, with a prison uniform in between the front seats. The van key and phone were gone. Bonin was not there.