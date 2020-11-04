Waupun inmate enters not guilty plea on attempted homicide charge

JUNEAU – An inmate, who is charged with stabbing a Waupun Correctional Officer 13 times and biting another one on the wrist last Christmas eve, pleaded not guilty Wednesday.

Gregg P. Phillips, 40, is currently housed in Green Bay Correctional Institution. He faces felony charges of attempted homicide, two counts of battery by prisoner and one count of substantial battery. He could be sentenced to up to 75 additional years in prison if found guilty of all the offenses. Phillips is already serving two consecutive life prison terms without any chance for parole.

Phillips appeared before Dodge County Court Judge Martin De Vries via video.

Phillips was convicted in 2005 of killing his girlfriend and a bystander while also injuring two others during a shooting spree at the Comfort Suites in Oak Creek on Nov. 5, 2004.

According to the most recent criminal complaint, Phillips used a shank to stab a correctional officer in the upper back, neck and head while he was in the recreational area of the prison around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 24.