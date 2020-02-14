Waupun man accused of killing his grandmother waives preliminary hearing

FOND DU LAC – A 30-year-old Waupun man who has been charged in the August death of his grandmother waived his preliminary hearing in court Friday.

Gregory Spittel faces felony charges of first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless injury, first-degree reckless endangering safety, two counts of aggravated battery, false imprisonment, intimidating witnesses and battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer.

In addition, he faces misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct, resisting or obstructing an officer, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. If found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide, he faces a mandatory life sentence. He is currently being held in Fond du Lac Jail on a $1 million cash bond.

According to the criminal complaint, officers responded at 8:54 a.m., Aug. 24, to an ambulance call to 130 Brandon St. Spittel’s 75-year-old grandmother, Carol Foreman, from Mayville, was found unconscious in the basement, as was a belligerent Spittel, police said. Foreman had suffered a head injury and was transported to Waupun Memorial Hospital before being transported by medical helicopter to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah, where she died four days later.