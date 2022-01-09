Waupun man accused of the 2019 death of his grandmother going to trial this week

FOND DU LAC – A week-long trial is being held this week in Fond du Lac County Circuit Court for a 32-year-old Waupun man accused in the death of his grandmother.

Gregory Spittel, 32, faces felony charges of first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless injury, first-degree reckless endangering safety, two counts of aggravated battery, false imprisonment, intimidating witnesses and battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer.

He faces misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct, resisting or obstructing an officer, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. If found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide, he faces a mandatory life sentence.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to the criminal complaint, officers responded at 8:54 a.m., Aug. 24, 2019, to an ambulance call to 130 Brandon St. Spittel’s 75-year-old grandmother, Carol Foreman, from Mayville, was found unconscious in the basement, as was a belligerent Spittel, police said. Foreman had suffered a head injury and was transported to Waupun Memorial Hospital before being transported by medical helicopter to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah, where she died four days later.