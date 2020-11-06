Waupun man arrested on child pornography charges

JUNEAU – A 35-year-old Waupun man appeared in Dodge County Court on Friday for his initial hearing for 15 felony counts of possession of child pornography.
Wade Carrier could be sentenced up to 25 years for each count of possession of child pornography.
Carrier appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Commissioner Steven Seim. Carrier was placed on a $2,500 cash bail. He may have no unsupervised contact with any minors. He shall not use the internet nor possess electronic devices.
According to the criminal complaint, Waupun police received an email from the Wisconsin Department of Justice on July 27. The email was from the Wisconsin Internet Crimes against Children task force which is part of the Division of Criminal Investigations. Carrier had access to an account that was being used to upload videos of young girls being assaulted.
Police were able to locate 611 files and verified that the content was sexually explicit in nature, including pornographic images and video files. Many of the videos and images were also consistent with child pornography and child sexual exploitation.
A search warrant was executed on Carrier’s home on Thursday. He answered the door and admitted to officers that people would send him inappropriate things but he deleted them. He eventually admitted to having a Dropbox where the child pornography had been stored.
Carrier has a preliminary hearing Nov. 19.
