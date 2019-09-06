FOND DU LAC – A 30-year-old Waupun man charged after his grandmother died Aug. 28 appeared in Fond du Lac County Circuit Court Friday.
Gregory Spittel is charged with a felony count of threat to a law enforcement and misdemeanor charges of resisting or obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct. He could face up to 7 years in prison and a $21,000 fine if convicted on all the charges.
Spittel who remains in Fond du Lac County Jail on a $20,000 cash bond, waived his preliminary hearing and can stand trial on the charges.
According to the criminal complaint, officers responded at 8:54 a.m., Aug. 24, for an ambulance call to 130 Brandon St. The front door was open when police arrived and a small phone and tan purse was seen in the doorway. Officers also saw broken glass on the floor and upturned furniture. They heard screaming coming from the back of the residence.
A neighbor who had called 911 told police the victim was in the basement. Spittel was seen at the bottom of the staircase wearing only his underwear. Officers noted a smell of alcohol coming from him. According to the criminal complaint, Spittel picked up a plastic bottle of whiskey and began taking swigs from it.
According to the criminal complaint, Spittel became more agitated and threw a couch cushion at an officer. He also clenched his fists at the officers and threw the bottle of whiskey at the officer. He was stopped after the officer used an electronic control device in order to subdue him.
Spittel’s 75-year-old grandmother Carol Foreman was found unconscious in the basement. She had suffered a head injury and was transported to Waupun Memorial Hospital before being transported by medical helicopter to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah. She died Aug. 28 at the medical center.
Spittel’s arraignment is scheduled on Oct. 25. No other charges have been filed in the case as of Friday.
