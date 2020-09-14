Waupun man charged with 6th OWI in Mayville

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JUNEAU – A 39-year-old Waupun man was arrested for his sixth offense of drunken driving after being found passed out in the parking lot Kwik Trip, 121 N. Main St., Mayville, over the weekend.

Ryan Mueller was also charged with a felony count of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He could face up to 16 years in prison if convicted of the charges.

Mueller made his initial appearance in court Monday and was placed on a cash bond. Dodge County Circuit Court Commissioner Steven Seim placed conditions that Mueller may not use/possess/control any controlled substances (without a valid prescription therefore) or drug paraphernalia, nor be in the presence of anyone who does. He must maintain absolute sobriety. He shall not be in a motor vehicle operated by anyone under the influence of any intoxicant. He shall not operate a motor vehicle without permission from the court.

According to the criminal complaint, a clerk from Kwik Trip reported Saturday at 5 a.m. that a man was passed out in a car in the parking lot for about an hour, and the clerk believed the man was intoxicated. The clerk said the man had been in the store and said he was walking.