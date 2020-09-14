Waupun man charged with 6th OWI in Mayville

JUNEAU – A 39-year-old Waupun man was arrested for his sixth offense of drunken driving after being found passed out in the parking lot Kwik Trip, 121 N. Main St., Mayville, over the weekend.
Ryan Mueller was also charged with a felony count of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He could face up to 16 years in prison if convicted of the charges.
Mueller made his initial appearance in court Monday and was placed on a cash bond. Dodge County Circuit Court Commissioner Steven Seim placed conditions that Mueller may not use/possess/control any controlled substances (without a valid prescription therefore) or drug paraphernalia, nor be in the presence of anyone who does. He must maintain absolute sobriety. He shall not be in a motor vehicle operated by anyone under the influence of any intoxicant. He shall not operate a motor vehicle without permission from the court.
According to the criminal complaint, a clerk from Kwik Trip reported Saturday at 5 a.m. that a man was passed out in a car in the parking lot for about an hour, and the clerk believed the man was intoxicated. The clerk said the man had been in the store and said he was walking.
When Mayville police arrived, they found Mueller in the vehicle with the keys in the ignition and lights and radio on, but the car was not running. According to the criminal complaint, the officer woke him and Mueller allegedly admitted to drinking too much.
Mueller submitted to a preliminary breathalyzer test which resulted in a reading of .197.
Marijuana and a smoking device was found on Mueller’s person.
Mueller had previously been convicted of driving while intoxciatged in 2002, 2005, 2006, 2008 and 2019.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled Sept. 24.
Terri Pederson
