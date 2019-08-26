TOWN OF TRENTON – A 26-year-old Waupun man was pronounced dead at Waupun Memorial Hospital after being involved in a rollover accident early today.
According to the a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the Highway 68 near Lakeland Road around midnight. A 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix being operated by the Waupun man was traveling east on Highway 68 when it left the roadway. After the car left the road, it struck a utility pole and came to rest on its roof.
The man was non-responsive at the scene and was transported to Waupun Memorial Hospital while lifesaving efforts were continued. His name is being withheld pending notification of the family.
The crash remains under investigation but the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.
Fox Lake Fire Department, Fox Lake EMS, Waupun Police Department, UW Med Flight, Dodge County Emergency Response Team, Vic’s Towing and Alliant Energy assisted at the scene.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)