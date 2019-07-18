TOWN OF ALTO – A 24-year-old Waupun man was pronounced dead following a roll-over accident on Highway 49, north of Harmsen Road, today.
According to a press release from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the crash at 6:10 a.m. Evidence at the scene indicated the man’s vehicle was traveling south on Highway 49 when it left the roadway, rolled over and ejected the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of his injuries. He was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.
The crash remains under investigation by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office. Waupun Police Department, Life Star Ambulance and Alto Fire Department assisted at the scene.
The name of the deceased has not been released.
