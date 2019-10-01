JUNEAU — A 65-year-old Waupun man was found guilty of reduced misdemeanor charges on Tuesday for attempting to hide a woman wanted for reckless homicide in a Fond du Lac County drug overdose case.
Steven L. Bierman entered a no contest plea to a misdemeanor charge of resisting or obstructing an officer. Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Sciascia accepted his plea and found him guilty of the offense. Bierman was fined $500 plus court costs for the offense.
Bierman was originally charged with a felony count of harboring or aiding a felon.
According to the criminal complaint, Waupun Police officers arrived at Bierman’s apartment Feb. 5 to locate Cara Zech, who was wanted on first-degree reckless homicide charges. When officers arrived at the apartment, they could hear a TV inside and Bierman clearing his throat, but no one would answer the door. Zech was identified at the location after she appeared on the balcony of the apartment.
Zech eventually left the residence and police were able to take her into custody. According to the criminal complaint, Zech told officers that she did not want to get Bierman in trouble. She said he did not want to let her into the apartment, but he eventually did to let her shower and change her clothes.
Zech told officers that she became nervous when police were at the door, so she called several people, including her mother, who advised her to turn herself in to the police. According to the criminal complaint, Zech said that was the first time she had seen Bierman in more than a month.
The warrant for Zech was originally issued Dec. 12, and Bierman was questioned about it the next day, according to the criminal complaint. Biermann was warned that if allowed Zech to stay there without contacting police he could face charges of harboring a felon.
Police also spoke to Bierman and he allegedly told the officers that he did not answer the door when police arrived because Zech had told him not to answer the door.
Zech, 39, is accused of arranging a drug deal that caused the death of Steven Compton, 23, Fond du Lac. Compton died of an overdose July 28, 2018, and an autopsy revealed the cause of death was “acute mixed drug intoxication” involving heroin and fentanyl.
Zech has a plea hearing scheduled on Oct. 21.
