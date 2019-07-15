JUNEAU — A 65-year-old Waupun man was released on a $1,000 signature bond Monday after he allegedly attempted to hide a woman wanted for reckless homicide in a Fond du Lac County drug overdose case.
Steven L. Bierman is charged with a felony count of harboring or aiding a felon. He could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
Dodge County Circuit Court Commissioner Steven Seim also placed a condition that Bierman have no contact or communication with Cara Zech.
According to the criminal complaint, Waupun Police officers arrived at Bierman’s apartment on Feb. 5 to locate Zech, who was wanted on first-degree reckless homicide charges. When officers arrived at the apartment, they could hear a TV inside and Bierman clearing his throat, but no one would answer the door. Zech was identified at the location after she appeared on the balcony of the apartment.
Zech eventually left the residence and police were able to take her into custody. According to the criminal complaint, Zech told officers that she did not want to get Bierman in trouble. She said he did not want to let her into the apartment, but he eventually did to let her shower and change her clothes.
Zech told officers that she became nervous when police were at the door, so she called several people, including her mother, who advised her to turn herself in to the police. According to the criminal complaint, Zech said that was the first time she had seen Bierman in more than a month.
The warrant for Zech was originally issued Dec. 12, and Bierman was questioned about it the next day, according to the criminal complaint. Biermann was warned that if allowed Zech to stay there without contacting police he could face charges of harboring a felon.
Police also spoke to Bierman and he allegedly told the officers that he did not answer the door when police arrived because Zech had told him not to answer the door.
Zech, 39, is accused of arranging a drug deal that caused the death of Steven Compton, 23, Fond du Lac. Compton died of an overdose July 28, 2018, and an autopsy revealed the cause of death was “acute mixed drug intoxication” involving heroin and fentanyl.
Zech is being held on a $100,000 cash bail with a status conference in her case scheduled for Aug. 9.
According to that complaint, Julie A. Harr, 47, Anthony E. Buechel, 40, and Compton went to Milwaukee to purchase drugs in a deal arranged by Zech. Harr, from Fond du Lac, allegedly told police that she, Compton and Buechel, from Waupun, took the drugs that night.
Harr and Buechel also face charges in Fond du Lac County Circuit Court of first-degree reckless homicide, which carries a 40-year sentence. Harr has both a plea and sentencing hearing and jury trial scheduled in November. Buechel has a scheduling conference scheduled in August.
Bierman’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 22.
