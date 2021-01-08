Waupun man sentenced to two years in prison for 6th OWI

JUNEAU – A 40-year-old Waupun man was sentenced Friday to serve two years in prison for his sixth offense of drunken driving.

Ryan Mueller entered a no contest plea to the charge. Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Sciascia found Mueller guilty and dismissed but read into record an additional felony count and two misdemeanor counts against Mueller.

In addition to the two years in prison, Mueller was placed on a five-year extended sentence. He must undergo an AODA assessment. His driver’s license is revoked for 24 months and he must have an ignition interlock on any vehicle he owns or operates for 36 months.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to the criminal complaint, a clerk from Kwik Trip reported Sept. 12 at 5 a.m. that a man was passed out in a car in the parking lot for about an hour, and the clerk believed the man was intoxicated. The clerk said the man had been in the store and said he was walking.

When Mayville police arrived, they found Mueller in the vehicle with the keys in the ignition and lights and radio on, but the car was not running. According to the criminal complaint, the officer woke him and Mueller allegedly admitted to drinking too much.

Mueller submitted to a preliminary breathalyzer test which resulted in a reading of .168.

Mueller was previously convicted of driving while intoxicated in 2002, 2005, 2006, 2008 and 2019.