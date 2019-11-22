Traffic Stop -- Wednesday at 6:08 a.m., an officer stopped a vehicle at West Main and River streets. The driver was cited for fourth operating after revocation.
Traffic Stop -- Wednesday at 10:10 a.m., officer stopped a vehicle at 621 E. Main St. The driver was cited for violation of driver’s restrictions.
Check Welfare -- Wednesday at 5:47 p.m., police responded to 900 block of East Jefferson Street in reference to water in the basement area of an apartment complex. Officer was able to locate the source; a young child washing her dolls in her apartment, had spilled a bucket full of water on the floor and the water had leaked into the basement.
Traffic Stop -- Thursday at 12:23 a.m., an officer stopped a vehicle at South Watertown Street and Beverly Court. The driver was cited for operating after suspension.
Traffic Stop -- Thursday at 6:59 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle at East Main and South Grove streets. The driver was cited for not having insurance and operating without a driver’s license.
