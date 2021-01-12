Waupun Police Beat 0108 to 0111 2021

Assist Motorist – Friday at 2:20 p.m. police assisted a motorist in the 900 block of East Main Street. Police learned the operator, a 38-year-old West Allis woman, was suspended. The woman was issued a citation for operating after suspension.

Disturbance – Friday at 8:58 p.m. police responded to a residence in the 500 block of East Jefferson Street for a report of a disturbance. Police made contact with an intoxicated 41-year-old Waupun man. The man was on probation and probation and parole was contacted. No criminal violations were reported and probation and parole declined to detain the subject.

Welfare Check – Saturday at 12:28 p.m. police responded to a residence in the 1100 block of Rock Avenue for a report of a suicidal subject. A 56-year-old Waupun man was placed into protective custody. The man was later transported to a mental health facility.

Traffic Stop – Saturday at 6:45 p.m. police conducted a traffic stop on Fond du Lac Street at Jackson Street. A 31-year-old Fond du Lac man was taken into custody for a probation violation. A charge of violating a domestic abuse injunction has also been referred to the Fond du lac DA’s Office. The man was also cited for speeding and operating after suspension.

Subject Stop – Monday at 1:43 a.m. police conducted a subject stop in the 800 block of West Main Street. A 33-year-old Fort Atkinson man was taken into custody for three counts of felony bail jumping, possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. The man was transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail.

