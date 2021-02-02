Waupun Police Beat 0128 to 0201, 2021

Burglary – Thursday at 6:45 a.m. police responded to a business in the 200 block of Gateway Drive for a report of a burglary and damage to property. A window to the business was damaged and two vehicles were stolen -- a 2021 Chevy Camaro and a 2016 Chevy Traverse. The Traverse was recovered near Pontiac, Illinois, after the vehicle ran out of gas. A 42-year-old Illinois man was taken into custody by the Illinois State Police. The Camaro was recovered abandoned in Peoria, Illinois.
Welfare Check – Thursday at 4:13 p.m. police responded to the 600 block of West Brown Street for a welfare check. A 55-year-old year old Waupun woman was placed into protective custody and was transported to a mental health facility.
Traffic Stop – Friday at 12:54 a.m. police conducted a traffic stop on Fond du Lac Street at North Grove Street. A 46-year-old Illinois man was cited for operating without a valid driver’s license and failure to restrain a child in a safety seat.
Hit and Run – Saturday at 9:16 p.m. police responded to South Madison Street at East Main Street for a hit and run crash in which a fire hydrant was damaged.
Welfare Check – Sunday at 12:53 p.m. police responded to a residence in the 700 block of Grace Street for a welfare check. A 34-year-old Waupun man was taken into protective custody and was transported to a mental health facility.
Disturbance – Sunday at 6:26 p.m. police responded to a residence in the 100 block of Brandon Street for a report of a disturbance. A 26-year-old Waupun man and a 48-year-old Waupun man were arguing about shoveling snow. Both were separated for the night.
Traffic Stop – Monday at 3:32 a.m. police conducted a traffic stop on West Jefferson Street at Beaver Dam Street. A 41-year-old Waupun woman was cited for operating after revocation.
OWI – Monday at 2:45 p.m. police responded to a the area of West Main Street and Fox Lake Road for a reckless driving complaint. The vehicle was then involved in a three-vehicle crash on East Main Street near South Mill Street. The suspect vehicle fled the scene and was later stopped on Highway 26 north of Highway TC. The operator, a 68-year-old Green Lake man, was taken into custody for operating while intoxicated causing injury and hit and run causing injury. The man was transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail.