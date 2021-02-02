Waupun Police Beat 0128 to 0201, 2021

Burglary – Thursday at 6:45 a.m. police responded to a business in the 200 block of Gateway Drive for a report of a burglary and damage to property. A window to the business was damaged and two vehicles were stolen -- a 2021 Chevy Camaro and a 2016 Chevy Traverse. The Traverse was recovered near Pontiac, Illinois, after the vehicle ran out of gas. A 42-year-old Illinois man was taken into custody by the Illinois State Police. The Camaro was recovered abandoned in Peoria, Illinois.

Welfare Check – Thursday at 4:13 p.m. police responded to the 600 block of West Brown Street for a welfare check. A 55-year-old year old Waupun woman was placed into protective custody and was transported to a mental health facility.

Traffic Stop – Friday at 12:54 a.m. police conducted a traffic stop on Fond du Lac Street at North Grove Street. A 46-year-old Illinois man was cited for operating without a valid driver’s license and failure to restrain a child in a safety seat.

Hit and Run – Saturday at 9:16 p.m. police responded to South Madison Street at East Main Street for a hit and run crash in which a fire hydrant was damaged.