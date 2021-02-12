Waupun Police Beat 0208 to 0211, 2021

Welfare Check – Monday at 1:51 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 900 block of Fraser Lane for a report of a suicidal subject. A 44-year-old Waupun man was placed into protective custody and was later transported to a mental health facility. A domestic disorderly conduct charge was also referred to the Dodge County DA’s Office against the man.

Missing Juvenile – Tuesday at 10:27 a.m., police responded to a residence in the 600 block of Robin Road in an attempt to located a missing juvenile from Watertown. The juvenile was located and was turned over to Watertown Police Department.

Warrant – Wednesday at 7:58 a.m., police responded to the 900 block of East Main Street for a warrant pickup. A 50-year-old Wautoma woman was taken into custody on an obstructing warrant through Green Lake County and a failure to appear warrant through Fond du Lac County. The woman was transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail.

Traffic Stop – Wednesday at 9:43 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on West Main Street at Zimmerman Avenue. A 21-year-old Fond du Lac man was cited for operating after revocation and failure to install ignition interlock device.