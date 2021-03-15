Waupun Police Beat 0312 to 0314, 2021

Found Property – Friday at 8:52 a.m., police took possession of a found child’s coat from Wilcox Park. The coat was posted on Facebook and was returned to it’s owner.

Traffic Stop – Saturday at 4:33 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Johnson Street at West Jefferson Street. A 39-year-old Waupun man was cited for operating without a valid driver’s license.

Disturbance – Saturday at 9:49 a.m., police responded to a business in the 100 block of East Main Street for a report of a disturbance. A 50-year-old Markesan man requested his property and received his property back.

Crash – Sunday at 1:14 p.m., police responded to Gateway Drive at East Main Street for a two-vehicle crash. A 20-year-old Waupun woman was cited for failure to yield right of way and operating without a valid driver’s license.

Theft – Sunday at 5:54 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 400 block of Rosewood Drive for a report of a stolen mailbox.

Disturbance – Sunday at 5:59 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 600 block of Fern Street for a report of a disturbance. A 32-year-old Ripon man was advised not to return to the property.

Welfare Check – Sunday at 8:08 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 100 block of South Watertown Street for a report of a 37-year-old Waupun man making suicidal statements. Dodge County Crisis was contacted and a safety plan was put in place.

