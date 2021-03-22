 Skip to main content
Waupun Police Beat 0318 to 0321, 2021
Traffic Stop – Thursday at 8:53a.m. police conducted a traffic stop on Gateway Drive at Fond du Lac Street. A charge of carrying a concealed weapon without a permit is being forwarded to the Fond du Lac DA’s Office against the man.

Theft – Thursday at 3:11 p.m. police responded to a business in the 100 block of North State Street for a report of a theft of a sign. 

Warrant – Friday at 11:30 a.m. police conducted a subject stop on South Madison Street at East Jefferson Street. A 34-year-old Fond du lac man was taken into custody on a probation and parole warrant. The man was transported to the Fond du lac County Jail and he was also cited for obstructing an officer.

Reckless Driving – Friday at 5:09 p.m. police received an anonymous complaint of reckless driving on North Forest Street at East Main Street. Police made contact with a local business owner who posted a reckless driving video on Facebook. The 25-year-old Waupun man denied operating the vehicle.

Runaway Juvenile – Saturday at 12:02 p.m. police responded to a residence in the 500 block of South Madison Street for a report of a missing juvenile. The juvenile was located and returned home.

Fireworks – Saturday at 7:39 p.m. police responded to the area of 400 South Madison Street for a report of large fireworks being lit. Police were unable to locate the offenders. Numerous firework complaints were filed in this area in 2020. It is a violation of ordinance and state statute to light fireworks in the City of Waupun.

Welfare Check – Sunday at 3:25 p.m. police responded to the 400 block of East Spring Street for a report of a person yelling for help. Officers located two 34-year-old men from Virginia at a local park. The men were both intoxicated and were looking for a lost phone. They were transported to their hotel.

