Waupun Police Beat 0326 to 0329, 2020

Scam – Thursday at 11 a.m., police responded to a residence in the 700 block of Buwalda Drive for a report of a phone scam. The victim was referred to the Department of Trade and Consumer Protection.

Disorderly Conduct – Friday at 1:01 p.m., police responded to a residence in the first block of North Division Street for a disorderly conduct with a motor vehicle complaint. A 17-year-old Waupun juvenile was cited for disorderly conduct with a motor vehicle.

Check Welfare – Saturday at 4:16 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 500 block of Grace Street for a welfare check. A 38-year-old Waupun woman was voluntarily committed at a mental health facility.

Disturbance – Sunday at 9:51 a.m.,, police responded to a residence in the 700 block of Wilcox Street for a report of a physical disturbance. A 35-year-old Illinois man had left the scene prior to police arrival. Charges of disorderly conduct and battery are being referred to the Dodge County DA’s Office.

Check Welfare – Monday at 4:28 a.m. police responded to a residence in the 1100 block of Rock Avenue for a report of a suicidal subject. A 39-year-old Waupun woman was placed into protective custody and transported to a mental health facility.

Warrant – Monday at 7:20 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on East Main Street at Young Street. A 37-year-old Brandon woman was taken into custody for a failure to appear warrant through Winnebago County. The woman posted bond and was released.

