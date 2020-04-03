Waupun Police Beat 0401 to 0402, 2020

Warrant – Wednesday at 4:45 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 200 block of West Franklin Street for a warrant pickup. A 20-year-old Waupun man was taken into custody for a probation and parole warrant and he was transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail.
Check Welfare – Thursday at 4:17 a.m., police responded to a residence in the 500 block of South Madison Street for a report of a suicidal juvenile. A Waupun juvenile was transported to Waupun Memorial Hospital and a safety plan was put in place by human services.
Disturbance – Thursday at 6:05 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 1100 block of Rock Avenue for a report of a physical domestic disturbance. An 18-year-old Markesan man was taken into custody for disorderly conduct, two counts of bail jumping, and a probation and parole order to detain. The man was transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail.
