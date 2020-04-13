Waupun Police Beat 0409 to 0411, 2020

Disturbance – Thursday at 9:10 a.m., police responded to a residence in the 300 block of Bly Street for a report of a disturbance. A 32-year-old Beaver Dam man was taken into custody for bail jumping and he was transported to the Dodge County Jail.
Welfare Check – Friday at 5:46 p.m., police responded to a living facility in the 600 block of South Madison Street for a report of a suicidal subject. A 19-year-old Waupun woman was placed into protective custody and was transported to a mental health facility.
Warrant – Saturday at 12:15 p.m., police responded to Waupun Memorial Hospital for a welfare check of a patient. A 40-year-old Fond du Lac man was taken into custody on a probation and parole warrant. The man was turned over to a Fond du Lac County Deputy for transport to the Fond du Lac County Jail.
