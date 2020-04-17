Waupun Police Beat 0413, 2020

Disturbance – Monday at 6:19 p.m. police responded to a residence in the 200 block of West Franklin Street for a report of a disturbance. A 33-year-old Waupun woman was cited for Disorderly Conduct. A 35 year old Waupun woman was cited for disorderly conduct and obstruction. The woman was also taken into custody on a probation and parole order to detain and she was transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail.