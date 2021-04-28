 Skip to main content
Waupun Police Beat 0424 to 0426, 2021
Traffic Stop – Saturday at 9:48 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on East Main Street at North Watertown Street. A 38-year-old Port Washington man was cited for operating without a valid driver’s license.

Disturbance – Sunday at 12:36 a.m.. police responded to a residence in the 500 block of East Jefferson Street for a report of a disturbance. A 41-year-old Waupun man was taken into custody for a probation and parole violation and was transported to the Dodge County Jail.

Welfare Check – Sunday at 2:36 a.m., police responded to the 900 block of Rock Avenue for a report of a disoriented elderly woman knocking on a door of a residence. Officers met with the woman and made contact with family members to care for her.

Damage to Property – Sunday at 12:09 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 100 block of North Grove Street for a report of damage to a vehicle. The vehicle was egged and a tire was deflated.

Traffic Stop – Monday at 3:56 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop in the 1700 block of Shaler Drive. A 34-year-old Minnesota man was cited for operating without a valid driver’s license.

Warrant – Monday at 10:24 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Fond du Lac Street at North Watertown Street. A 37-year-old Waupun man was taken into custody for a Fond du lac County traffic warrant and a Fond du Lac County contempt of court warrant. The man was also cited for operating after revocation. The man was transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail.

