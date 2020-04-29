You are the owner of this article.
Waupun Police Beat 0428, 2020
Waupun Police Beat 0428, 2020

Drugs – Tuesday at 3:04 a.m. police conducted a traffic stop on East Main Street at Fond du Lac Street. An 18-year-old Waupun man was cited for possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. A 16-year-old Waupun juvenile was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Disturbance – Tuesday at 9:57 p.m. police responded to a residence in the 300 block of Bly Street for a report of a disturbance. Bail jumping charges are being referred to the Dodge County DA’s Office against a 32-year-old Waupun man.

