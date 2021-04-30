Waupun Police Beat 0428 to 0429, 2021

Warrant – Wednesday at 9:11 p.m., police made contact with a suspicious vehicle on West Main Street at County Park Road. A 30-year-old Waupun woman was taken into custody for a probation and parole warrant and a failure to appear warrant through Dodge County. The woman was also cited for operating after revocation and was transported to the Dodge County Jail.

Subject Stop – Thursday at 10:34 p.m., police conducted a subject stop for a threats investigation in the 800 block of County Park Road. A 28-year-old Waupun woman was taken into custody for a probation violation hold. The woman was transported to the Dodge County Jail.

Drugs – Thursday at 11:16 a.m., police responded to a ambulance call in the 900 block of East Main Street. A 66-year-old Waupun man was found unresponsive, but became responsive as medics arrived on the scene. A K-9 sniff of the vehicle indicated the presence of controlled substances. During the search of the vehicle police located drug paraphernalia. A charge of possession of drug paraphernalia is being referred to the Fond du Lac County DA’s Office.

Traffic Stop – Thursday at 9:45 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of West Main Street. A 38-year-old Ripon man was cited for operating after suspension.

