 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waupun Police Beat 0428 to 0429, 2021
0 comments

Waupun Police Beat 0428 to 0429, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Warrant – Wednesday at 9:11 p.m., police made contact with a suspicious vehicle on West Main Street at County Park Road. A 30-year-old Waupun woman was taken into custody for a probation and parole warrant and a failure to appear warrant through Dodge County. The woman was also cited for operating after revocation and was transported to the Dodge County Jail.

Subject Stop – Thursday at 10:34 p.m., police conducted a subject stop for a threats investigation in the 800 block of County Park Road. A 28-year-old Waupun woman was taken into custody for a probation violation hold. The woman was transported to the Dodge County Jail.

Drugs – Thursday at 11:16 a.m., police responded to a ambulance call in the 900 block of East Main Street. A 66-year-old Waupun man was found unresponsive, but became responsive as medics arrived on the scene. A K-9 sniff of the vehicle indicated the presence of controlled substances. During the search of the vehicle police located drug paraphernalia. A charge of possession of drug paraphernalia is being referred to the Fond du Lac County DA’s Office.

Traffic Stop – Thursday at 9:45 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of West Main Street. A 38-year-old Ripon man was cited for operating after suspension.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Drone catches dolphins playing and leaping near Florida coast

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News