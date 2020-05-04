Waupun Police Beat 0431 to 0502, 2020

Disturbance – Saturday at 4:28 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 100 block of Harris Avenue for a report of a disturbance. A 44-year-old Waupun woman was cited for disorderly conduct.

Disturbance – Saturday at 4:57 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 400 block of Grandview Avenue for a report of a physical disturbance. A 35-year-old Waupun man was taken into custody for domestic disorderly conduct, strangulation, and false imprisonment. The man was also taken into custody on an obstructing a court order warrant through Winnebago County and a probation and parole warrant. The man was transported to the Dodge County Jail.