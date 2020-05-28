You are the owner of this article.
Waupun Police Beat 05-22 to 05-26, 2020
Waupun Police Beat 05-22 to 05-26, 2020

Suspicious Vehicle – Friday at 1:47 a.m. police made contact with a vehicle and its occupants in the 200 block of East Main Street. A 26-year-old man was cited for operating after suspension, non-registration of a motor vehicle, and operating without insurance.

Bail Jumping – Friday at 4:29 p.m. police responded to a residence in the 300 block of Bly Street for a welfare check. Bail Jumping charges are being referred to the Dodge County DA’s Office against a 32-year-old Waupun man for violating bond conditions.

Traffic Stop – Saturday at 11:10 p.m. police conducted a traffic stop on West Main Street at North State Street. A 26-year-old Fond du Lac man was cited for possession of controlled substances.

Disturbance – Sunday at 7:06 p.m. police responded to a residence in the 500 block of Fond du Lac Street for a report of two subjects physically fighting in the yard. A Waupun juvenile was placed into protective custody and was later transported to a mental health facility.

Theft – Tuesday at 8:41 p.m. police responded to a residence in the first hundred block of West Franklin Street for a theft of a utility trailer complaint.

Traffic Stop – Tuesday at 10:28 p.m. police conducted a traffic stop on East Franklin Street at North Madison Street. A 32-year-old Waupun man was cited for operating after revocation.

