Waupun Police Beat 0504 to 0507, 2020

Disturbance – Monday at 7:09 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 300 block of Carrington Street for a report of two adult sisters fighting. The fight was determined to be a verbal argument and one of the siblings left the residence for the night.
Suspicious Person – Tuesday at 1:48 a.m., police responded to a business in the 800 block of West Main Street for a report of a female subject asking customers for condoms and a ride to Madison. Police made contact with a 25-year-old Waupun woman and asked her to leave as requested by the business.
Warrant – Wednesday at 3:32 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 200 block of Monroe Street for a warrant pickup. A 27-year-old Waupun woman was taken into custody on a contempt of court warrant through Fond du Lac County. The woman posted bond and was released.
Warrant – Thursday at 8:20 p.m., police responded to the first hundred block of South State Street for a warrant pickup. A 42-year-old Shawano man was taken into custody on a contempt of court warrant through Fond du Lac County. The man posted bond and was released.
