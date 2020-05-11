Waupun Police Beat 0508 to 0510, 2020

Drugs – Saturday at 12 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Beaver Dam Street at Hazel Street. A 35-year-old Rhinelander woman was taken into custody on a probation and parole warrant and transported to the Dodge County Jail. A 26-year-old Waupun woman was cited for operating District Attorney's Office against a 26-year-old McFarland man.
Traffic Stop – Saturday at 7:49 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Taylor Street at North Division Street. A 21-year-old Waupun woman was cited for operating after suspension and operating without insurance.
Disturbance – Sunday at 12:48 a.m., police responded to a residence in the 700 block of Rock River Avenue for a possible domestic disturbance between a 29-year-old Waupun woman and a 35-year-old Waupun man. The incident was determined to be a verbal argument.
