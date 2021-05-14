 Skip to main content
Waupun Police Beat 0510 to 0513, 2021
Auto Theft – Monday at 9:13 a.m. police responded to the 1200 block of South Watertown Street for a report of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle had been returned but GPS and local surveillance showed the vehicle had been stolen over the weekend. A suspect has been identified.

Auto Theft – Monday at 1:37 p.m. police responded to the 200 block of South Madison Street for a report of a stolen vehicle. An associate of the vehicle owner was alleged to have stolen the vehicle. 

Theft – Monday at 9:10 p.m. police responded to a residence in the 1100 block of Rock Avenue for a report of a handgun theft. An associate of the handgun owner was alleged to have stolen the gun. 

Traffic Stop – Tuesday at 10:58 p.m. police conducted a traffic stop on Carrington Street at East Jefferson Street. A 23-year-old Waupun man was cited for operating after suspension and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Warrant – Thursday at 6:03 p.m. police responded to a disturbance at a residence in the 200 block of South Madison Street. A 27-year-old Waupun man was taken into custody for a Dodge County failure to appear warrant and a probation and parole warrant. The man was transported to the Dodge County Jail.

