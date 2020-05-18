Waupun Police Beat 0512 to 0513, 2020

Theft – Tuesday at 3:08 p.m. police responded to an apartment complex in the 300 block of Bly Street for a report of property stolen from a storage unit.
Traffic Stop – Wednesday at 8:46 p.m. police conducted a traffic stop on West Franklin Street at Zimmerman Avenue. A 41-year-old Fond du Lac man was cited for operating after suspension.
Check Welfare – Wednesday at 10:38 p.m. police responded to Waupun Memorial Hospital for a report of a suicidal subject. A 55-year-old Waupun woman was placed into protective custody and was later transported to a mental health facility.
