Waupun Police Beat 0524 to 0525, 2021

Warrant – Monday at 12:20 a.m. police responded to the 1700 block of Shaler Drive for a report of a suspicious person. A 31-year-old Fond du Lac man who appeared under the influence of illegal substances was taken into custody on a Fond du Lac County failure to appear warrant. The man was transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail.

Theft – Monday at 8:04 a.m. police responded to a residence in the 100 block of Gateway Drive for a theft of medication complaint.

Traffic Stop – Monday at 4:11 p.m. police conducted a traffic stop in the first hundred block of South State Street. A 31-year-old Waupun woman was cited for operating after revocation and operating without insurance.

Hit and Run – Monday at 6:43 p.m. police responded to a residence in the first hundred block of Bly Street for a hit and run crash that occurred on Sunday. A witness described the offending vehicle as a dark grey Jeep Patriot with temporary tags and the operator was a female with brown hair.