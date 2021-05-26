Waupun Police Beat 0524 to 0525, 2021

Warrant – Monday at 12:20 a.m. police responded to the 1700 block of Shaler Drive for a report of a suspicious person. A 31-year-old Fond du Lac man who appeared under the influence of illegal substances was taken into custody on a Fond du Lac County failure to appear warrant. The man was transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail.
Theft – Monday at 8:04 a.m. police responded to a residence in the 100 block of Gateway Drive for a theft of medication complaint.
Traffic Stop – Monday at 4:11 p.m. police conducted a traffic stop in the first hundred block of South State Street. A 31-year-old Waupun woman was cited for operating after revocation and operating without insurance.
Hit and Run – Monday at 6:43 p.m. police responded to a residence in the first hundred block of Bly Street for a hit and run crash that occurred on Sunday. A witness described the offending vehicle as a dark grey Jeep Patriot with temporary tags and the operator was a female with brown hair.
Search Warrant – Monday at 11:46 p.m. police assisted Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office with a drug-related search warrant at a residence in the 200 block of Fond du Lac St. Columbia County had previously arrested a man living at the residence for possession of methamphetamine.
Search Warrant – Tuesday at 8:20 a.m. police conducted a drug-related search warrant at a residence in the 200 block of North Mill Street. A 46-year-old Waupun man was taken into custody for possession of controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia and a probation warrant. A 38-year-old Waupun woman was taken into custody for possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both subjects were transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail.
Found Child – Tuesday at 7:23 a.m. and again at 10:30 a.m. police responded to the 900 block of Wilcox St for a report of a three-year-old child in the street. Dodge County Social Services was contacted to investigate the referral.