Waupun Police Beat 0528, 2020

Bail Jumping – Thursday at 1:48 a.m. police conducted a subject stop on West Franklin Street at North State Street. Eight charges of bail jumping are being referred to the Fond du Lac County DA’s Office against a 28-year-old Waupun man for violating bond conditions.
Welfare Check – Thursday at 9:33 a.m. police were contacted about a suicidal subject staying at a residence in the 300 block of East Brown Street. Police made contact with a 33-year-old Waupun woman and a safety plan was put in place by county crisis.
Traffic Stop – Thursday at 8:45 p.m. police conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of West Main Street. A 15-year-old Clyman juvenile was cited for operating after suspension. The juvenile was also listed as a runaway and was released to a family member.
