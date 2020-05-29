Waupun Police Beat 0528, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bail Jumping – Thursday at 1:48 a.m. police conducted a subject stop on West Franklin Street at North State Street. Eight charges of bail jumping are being referred to the Fond du Lac County DA’s Office against a 28-year-old Waupun man for violating bond conditions.

Welfare Check – Thursday at 9:33 a.m. police were contacted about a suicidal subject staying at a residence in the 300 block of East Brown Street. Police made contact with a 33-year-old Waupun woman and a safety plan was put in place by county crisis.

Traffic Stop – Thursday at 8:45 p.m. police conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of West Main Street. A 15-year-old Clyman juvenile was cited for operating after suspension. The juvenile was also listed as a runaway and was released to a family member.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.