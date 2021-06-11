Waupun Police Beat 0604 to 0610, 2021

Hit and Run – Friday, June 4, at 4:49 p.m. police responded to the 500 block of North Madison Street for a report of a vehicle striking a mailbox and then leaving the scene of the crash. The operator, a 31-year-old Waupun man, was located and cited for inattentive driving.
OWI – Saturday, June 5, at 1:45 a.m. police conducted a traffic stop on West Franklin Street at Brandon Street. A 21-year-old Waupun woman was cited for operating while intoxicated – first offense. She was released to a responsible party.
Crash – Saturday, June 5, at 1:18 p.m. police responded to East Franklin Street at North Watertown Street for a report of a two-vehicle crash. Both vehicles were towed from the scene and no injuries were reported. A 17-year-old Waupun girl was cited for failure to yield right of way.
Reckless Driving – Saturday, June 5, at 2:20 p.m. police responded to the 900 block of East Main St for a report of a reckless driver. Police conducted a traffic stop and cited a 71 year old Brandon man for Operating After Revocation.
Crash – Saturday, June 5, at 4:24 p.m. police responded to South State Street at Pleasant Avenue for a report of a two-vehicle crash. A 27-year-old Burnett woman was cited for operating after revocation, failure to yield right of way, and operating without insurance. No injuries were reported.
Disturbance – Monday at 9:05 a.m. police responded to a residence in the 200 block of Rounsville Street. A 33-year-old Waupun woman was taken into custody for disorderly conduct-domestic related. The woman was transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail.
Lewd Act – Sunday at 2:39 p.m. police responded to the 100 block of Fond du Lac Street for a report of a naked man walking his dog. Police made contact with a 30-year-old Waupun man and placed him into protective custody. The man was later transported to a mental health facility. Charges of lewd and lascivious and disorderly conduct are being referred to the Fond du Lac County DA’s Office against the man.
Warrant – Thursday at 10:23 a.m. police responded to a business in the first hundred block of Gateway Drive for a warrant pickup. A 21-year-old Fall River man was taken into custody on a Dodge County failure to appear warrant. The man was transported to the Dodge County Jail.
Traffic Problem – Thursday at 2:55 p.m. police responded to East Main Street at North Drummond Street for a report of fluids spilled in the roadway. A pea harvester from Eden lost approximately 100 to 125 gallons of hydraulic fluid while travelling from the city limits on East Main Street to the city limits on West Main Street. For approximately three hours Fire Department personnel and Department of Public Works personnel worked to contain and clean the spill.