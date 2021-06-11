Waupun Police Beat 0604 to 0610, 2021

Disturbance – Monday at 9:05 a.m. police responded to a residence in the 200 block of Rounsville Street. A 33-year-old Waupun woman was taken into custody for disorderly conduct-domestic related. The woman was transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail.

Lewd Act – Sunday at 2:39 p.m. police responded to the 100 block of Fond du Lac Street for a report of a naked man walking his dog. Police made contact with a 30-year-old Waupun man and placed him into protective custody. The man was later transported to a mental health facility. Charges of lewd and lascivious and disorderly conduct are being referred to the Fond du Lac County DA’s Office against the man.

Warrant – Thursday at 10:23 a.m. police responded to a business in the first hundred block of Gateway Drive for a warrant pickup. A 21-year-old Fall River man was taken into custody on a Dodge County failure to appear warrant. The man was transported to the Dodge County Jail.